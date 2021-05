FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — American Legion Post 27 will host its annual Memorial Day cookout Monday, May 31.

It’ll happen at the Fayetteville National Cemetery from 11:00 am. to 2:00 p.m.

This year, the program is virtual, but lunch will still be served.

The event is free of charge, however donations are accepted.