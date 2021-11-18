American Red Cross offers tips for cooking safely on Thanksgiving Day

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross offered 10 safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving, as it brings more kitchen fires than any other day.

According to a press release by the Northwest Arkansas chapter of Red Cross, cooking fires are the number one cause of fires each year, with Turkey Day being a large part of these incidents.

Here are the 10 tips Arkansas Red Cross gave to remain safe around the holidays:

Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even

for a short period of time, turn off the stove. Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and

curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking. When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the

pan from the burner. Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the

fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or

leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off. Celebrating with the people you live with is the safest choice. If you do celebrate with people who don’t

live with you, gatherings and activities held outdoors are safer than indoor gatherings. Do not attend or host a holiday gathering if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s Domestic Travel or International

Travel recommendations for unvaccinated people. Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, will

still be required to wear a mask on public transportation.

“We at the Red Cross are urging families to follow cooking safety steps to help prevent your holiday celebrations from going up in smoke,” Executive Director of Northwest Arkansas Chapter of American Red Cross.

They also advise checking smoke alarms monthly.