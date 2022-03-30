SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter following the tornado that hit Springdale on March 30.
According to a press release, the shelter will be located at Journey Church NWA, located at 181 South Mantegani Road in Springdale. The shelter will be open by 5 p.m.
The organization says to bring the following items: clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication and items for your children.
The American Red Cross offered the following tips for tornado safety in a press release:
- Identify a safe place in your home where household members and pets will gather during a tornado: a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.
- In a high-rise building, pick a hallway in the center of the building. You may not have enough time to go to the lowest floor.
- In a mobile home, choose a safe place in a nearby sturdy building. If your mobile home park has a designated shelter, make it your safe place. No mobile home, however it is configured, is safe in a tornado.