SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter following the tornado that hit Springdale on March 30.

According to a press release, the shelter will be located at Journey Church NWA, located at 181 South Mantegani Road in Springdale. The shelter will be open by 5 p.m.

The organization says to bring the following items: clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication and items for your children.

The American Red Cross offered the following tips for tornado safety in a press release: