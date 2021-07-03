American Red Cross releases 4th of July safety tips

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas chapter of the American Red Cross released its annual tips on how to safely enjoy the July 4th holiday.

FIREWORKS SAFETY

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Stay at least

500 feet away from the show. Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.

If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

• Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people,

animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the

packaging.

• Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

• Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

• Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

PICNIC SAFETY

• Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer

gel packs.

• Wash your hands before preparing the food.

• If you are going to grill, always supervise when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals

have already been ignited. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to

keep the chef safe.

• Never grill indoors. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches

or anything that could catch fire.

• Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

HEAT SAFETY

• Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of

the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not

suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

• Avoid extreme temperature changes.

• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the

sun’s rays.

• Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of

their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat. If someone doesn’t have air

conditioning, they should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places

like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.