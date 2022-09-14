NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society is gearing up for its third nationwide adoption campaign in six months that will waive or reduce adoption fees at animal shelters across Northwest Arkansas this weekend.

12 shelters will be participating in the event, including the Best Friends Lifesaving Center located in Bentonville. According to the announcement, all pets will be fixed, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go to a new forever home.

Fees are waived at BFAS for pets six months and older, while other shelters are choosing to reduce or waive fees. A full list of participating NWA shelters can be found below.

The campaign coincides with “Puppy Mill Awareness Day,” which Best Friends says is a timely reminder for anyone looking for a new pet to consider adopting from a shelter.

“When people adopt, they typically get a pet that’s already spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and best of all, they can feel good about saving a pet’s life. Adoption also ensures that people don’t support the abusive and inhumane practices of the puppy mill industry through pet stores and online sales,” Best Friends said.

Recent data released by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters were seeing an increase in animal intakes and a decrease in pet adoptions from shelters, which the animal society says has steadily turned into a crisis in the animal welfare community, where many shelters are over capacity.

In 2021, around 355,000 dogs and cats were killed in shelters just because they didn’t have safe places to call home.

“There is a growing shelter crisis across the country and the animal welfare community won’t just sit by and let innocent pets die,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “In fact, it’s quite the opposite. We’re joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host our third National Adoption Weekend since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt.”

For more information or to find a shelter near you, visit bestfriends.org. Follow @BestFriendsAnimalSociety on Instagram and @BestFriends on Twitter to learn more.