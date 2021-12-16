Annual Chocolate Lover’s Festival in Eureka Springs sets 2022 date

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chocolate lovers rejoice! The Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce Annual Chocolate Lover’s Festival has set its 2022 date for Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eureka Springs Community Center.

Valentine’s Day can be celebrated early with candy, fudge, cookies, and and more.

There will be vendors showcasing and promoting products while also offering samples, a news release said.

The different types of chocolate include organic and household brands, plus boutique labels.

Admission to the event is $12.50 per person. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Those who purchase before Jan. 15 will receive 20% off.

For more information on the chocolate celebration, visit eurekaspringschamber.com.

