BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Yarnell’s Ice Cream Festival is returning next month after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 9th annual festival will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. during the Bentonville Farmer’s Market at the downtown Bentonville Square, a press release announced.

The main event of the festival is “FreezeFest,” Arkansas’ coolest ice cream eating contest. The first contest will be at 9:30 a.m., with the others following at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The release says the participant who can eat the most ice cream in five minutes in each contest will win a year’s supply of ice cream.

Two of the competitions are for kids 12 and under, and two are for adults. Registration to participate in FreezeFest will be held at the Yarnell’s booth on the corner of Second and Main Street, in front of Spark Café. Slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pictures with Scoop, Yarnell’s ice cream mascot will also be available to attendees, as well as free samples of ice cream. Samples can be found in the yellow Yanrell’s concession trailer from 8 a.m. to noon.

Yarnell’s says it will be taking extra precautions and enacting the following on-site safety measures. Hand sanitation stations will be available onsite for attendees. Extra cleaning and sanitation of space will be provided between contests. Those who are feeling unwell and/or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend.