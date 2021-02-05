Anonymous donor replaces local boy’s stolen bike

The child with his new bike. Photo used with permission.

"Now that I don't have a bike, it means I can spend more time walking with you, mom!"

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — “It’s black and blue with a flaming lightning bolt,” said Nicole describing her son’s new bike.

The stolen bike was replaced within a few hours of being missing by an anonymous person.

The single mom has two sons, ages six and four — it’s the younger one who had his bike stolen.

“Where’s the bike? Why is it not here? I was so shocked. I was expecting it to be there,” said Nicole.

The person’s kindness meant a lot for life-long Oklahoma resident Nicole who made a change of a life-time by recently moving to Arkansas for several reasons — one was due to the pandemic.

She couldn’t afford to replace the bike because of moving expenditures and having just started a new job.

“It [the bike] was gone for less than a day. I saw it that evening, got the boys off to school, came back, and by late morning it was gone,” she said.

Nicole was troubled about how she would approach her young son and tell him the news.

While the kids were at school, she spent time looking for the bike around the area, describing it to neighbors and to anyone who would listen about the search.

“There was a man, walking a dog. I think the gentleman overheard me. I was upset. Then I asked the man, ‘have you seen a bike? It belongs to my four-year-old son,'” said Nicole.

“With everything we’ve been through … and for someone to steal his bike … really upset me,” she said. “In Oklahoma, dirt roads made bike riding difficult. Here the boys have a chance to get outdoors, ride their bikes on sidewalks and trails.”

Before she left to pick up the boys from school, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex, where they live, approached her.

“He told me a neighbor heard about the incident and did something nice,” said Nicole, “and there it was … a new bike, a pay it forward kind of thing.”

“We have a very generous tenant and your story touched him. He was worried about how you were gonna’ tell him [your son] and he knew you didn’t have money to get another one. He bought a bike for your son.” Maintenance worker comment, per Nicole,

I got the boys home and explained the theft and how sometimes people make wrong choices.

“I tried to make it short, where he understood about the bike being gone. I sat him down and explained what happened,” said Nicole.

“I looked at him and added, ‘someone stole your bike. I’m sorry for that. Sometimes people make choices and they’re not good.'”

With a sad face, her son said, “[mom,] that just gives me a chance to walk with you.”

His brother said he was willing to share his bike and that they could take turns.

Older brother who was willing to share his bike. Photo used with permission.

But, someone did something nice as well, they bought you a bike! It’s black and blue with a flaming lightning bolt,” she said.

“That man did it!! That man did it,” said the mom.

Her son was so excited when he saw the replacement bike and asked, “can I hop on it?”

“As I said, ‘it was a beautiful pay-it-forward kinda’ thing. Thank you,'” said Nicole.

(Note: For privacy reasons, Nicole asked for the location, last names, and the names of her sons not to be used.)