Ansel Adams exhibit to open Saturday at Crystal Bridges

The Tetons and Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Ansel Adams (American, 1902–1984) 1942 Photograph, gelatin silver print 2018.2733 *Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. The Lane Collection *© The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust *Courtesy, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The newest exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville is set to open on Saturday.

Ansel Adams in Our Time will be on view at the museum from September 19, 2020 until January 3, 2021.

The exhibit features more than 100 of Adams’ most iconic works, displayed alongside nineteenth-century photographers and contemporary artists “who both influenced, and were influenced by, the legendary American artist.”

Self-Portrait, Monument Valley, Utah, Ansel Adams (American, 1902–1984), 1958

Photograph, gelatin silver print

2018.2657

*Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. The Lane Collection, *© The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust

*Courtesy, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

“Though Adams’ career spanned much of the twentieth century, this exhibition looks at his work through a contemporary lens,” said Alejo Benedetti, associate curator, contemporary art at Crystal Bridges. “Here Adams’ seemingly timeless images are considered as both a product of their time, but also as objects with continued relevance today. This exhibition helps us understand Adams’ legacy, the artists who preceded and followed him, and how his concerns and advocacy continue to resonate in the face of an ever-changing American landscape.”

Other photographers and artists featured include Mark Klett, Trevor Paglen, Catherine Opie, Will Wilson, Victoria Sambunaris, Binh Danh, and Abelardo Morell, whose work was recently acquired by Crystal Bridges.

Ansel Adams in Our Time was organized by Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and is divided into seven thematic sections based on the places and themes Adams shot throughout his career, paired with photographs by other artists:

Western Beginnings

Marketing the View

Becoming a Modernist

Picturing the National Parks

In the American Southwest

The Other Side of the Mountains

The Changing Landscape

Tickets will be $12 for guests, and admission is free for members, veterans, and youth ages 18 and under.