Anti-mask protesters gather outside governor’s Springdale meeting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of protesters, some holding signs proclaiming anti-mask messages, has gathered outside Governor Asa Hutchinson’s meeting with community leaders in Springdale on Wednesday.

The group is gathered outside The Jones Center, where Hutchinson on Wednesday is meeting with Northwest Arkansas community leaders regarding potential local action plans to fight the current surge of COVID-19.

In July, Hutchinson issued a statewide face covering mandate in Arkansas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask in public settings when around people not living in your household and particularly where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations.

Masks may slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

Hutchinson is expected to provide an update to the media following Wednesday’s meeting, which began at 10 a.m.