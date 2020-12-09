Anti-mask protesters gather outside governor’s Springdale meeting

Northwest Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of protesters, some holding signs proclaiming anti-mask messages, has gathered outside Governor Asa Hutchinson’s meeting with community leaders in Springdale on Wednesday.

The group is gathered outside The Jones Center, where Hutchinson on Wednesday is meeting with Northwest Arkansas community leaders regarding potential local action plans to fight the current surge of COVID-19.

In July, Hutchinson issued a statewide face covering mandate in Arkansas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask in public settings when around people not living in your household and particularly where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations.

Masks may slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

Hutchinson is expected to provide an update to the media following Wednesday’s meeting, which began at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers