Apple Blossom Brewing Company permanently closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Apple Blossom Brewing Company in Fayetteville announced on Facebook Live Monday evening the business will permanently close.

Evan McDonald took to Facebook saying the brewery will close its doors permanently effective immediately.

Apple Blossom Brewery on East Zion Road open 6 years ago in Fayetteville.

“Support your local businesses because this is not the last announcement like one of these that you will see,” McDonald said. “Continue to buy local beer. There’s even more amazing Arkansas beer being made then when we opened.”

McDonald said in the video: “These last few months that you all have continued to support us have meant a lot. We tried to do what we could. With the new reality that we are living in but we couldn’t make it work. Yup, that’s it.”

