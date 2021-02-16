Approximately 2,300 customers in Pea Ridge lose natural gas service

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Approximately 2300 customers of Black Hills Energy in Pea Ridge are without natural gas service on Tuesday, according to a release from the energy company.

Black Hills Energy says it is working to restore service for impacted customers and will provide new information as it becomes available.

A warming station for Pea Ridge residents has been set up at 781 W Pickens Road in Pea Ridge.

Any Black Hills customer whose service has been impacted should call the customer service center at 888-890-5554.

“It is important that customers allow our highly skilled technicians to re-light furnace and water heater pilot lights and do not attempt to re-light appliances on their own,” the company said in its release.

According to Black Hills Energy, the company has not detected any leaks. If you do smell natural gas, leave the building or area immediately and tell others to leave too. Then (information via Black Hills Energy):

After you’re safely away from the area, call 911 or Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554. Never assume someone else has reported a natural gas leak. Alert your neighbors.

Do not turn on lights, ignite a flame, use a cell phone or use anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator

Never attempt to repair a natural gas leak, and do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off

You can visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/pea-ridge for updates on service restoration..