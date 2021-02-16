Approximately 2400 Ozarks Electric customers without power in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozarks Electric Cooperative reports approximately 2400 customers without power in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday morning, according to the company’s outage map.

The company says these are not planned or controlled outages but due to the severe weather.

The outages have affected 1746 customers in parts of Springdale, 417 customers in parts of Greenland, and 184 customers in Elkins.

“Crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly as possible,” the company said in a Facebook post at 5:36 a.m. on Tuesday.

To check Ozark Electric Cooperative’s current outage map, click here.