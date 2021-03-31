April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

WASHGINTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Children’s Safety Center of Washington is doing its part to make sure children across Northwest Arkansas have a voice.

Development Director Emily Rappe’ Fisher joined FOX24 Morning News to highlight several events planned in recognition of the month and discussed how people can get involved to help children who may be experiencing abuse.

“As adults it’s our job anyway to protect kids, especially in these types of situations. We can all check in on our neighbors, teach our kids the correct name for body parts. So be sure that you arm yourself in all the ways to protect kids.” said Fisher.

Founded in 1997, the Children’s Safety Center is a non-profit organization based on the Children’s Advocacy Center model. The organization works to ensure that children are not further victimized by the intervention systems designed to protect them.

For more information on services offered by the Children’s Safety Center of Washington Co. Be sure to visit the organization’s website. ARKANSAS CHILD ABUSE HOTLINE: 800-482-5964

