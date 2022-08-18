ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Helicopter Rescue Team landed in Rogers Wednesday for a specialized training.

The team is made up of members of the Arkansas Army National Guard and Arkansas Task Force One. On Wednesday, the focus was on training in an urban environment.

The team worked on helicopter rescues from on top of a bus, piles of rubble, and even a tall structure.

Rogers Fire Captain Shawn Treat says the specialized training is vital to ensuring the team is ready when Arkansans need them most.

“Arkansans can rest assured that with the Arkansas Army National Guard and the Arkansas Task Force 1, the combined efforts from both entities making up the Arkansas Helicopter Rescue Team, they’re gonna be safe. We’re gonna take care of them. We’ll come and get them,” said Captain Treat.

The team used a pair of helicopters to simulate the airborne training and worked into the night to practice using night vision goggles.