ARDOT seeking public input on proposed widening of section of Highway 112

WASHINGTON & BENTON COUNTIES, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation will host an online meeting to gather public input about the proposed widening of Highway 112 from Highway 412 to Highway 12 through the cities of Tontitown, Springdale, Elm Springs, Cave Springs, Rogers, and Bentonville located in Washington and Benton Counties.

ARDOT officials said the public is invited to listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 6.

Citizens will have an opportunity to ask questions and make comment during a “live” virtual presentation from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

Those interested in joining the meeting can follow this link.

