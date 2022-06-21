BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will hold an in-person public meeting on Thursday, June 23 to discuss revised design plans for the Highway 59 bridge over the Illinois River.

The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn Express Boardroom located at 2100 Highway 412 W. in Siloam Springs from 4-7 p.m.

ArDOT says the public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. on July 8. Online comment forms can be submitted to ArDOT or printed and mailed to Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

If anyone has questions regarding the project, contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov.