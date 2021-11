BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports that a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident is blocking traffic on I-49 north of Bentonville at the Bella Vista Bypass.

All northbound lanes are impacted, blocking traffic past Mile Marker 91.

Arkansas State Police reports an injury at the scene.

Officials have not yet confirmed how much longer they expect traffic to be stopped.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.