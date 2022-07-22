ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Senator John Boozman received the Golden Plow Award at Arkansas Farm Bureau’s mid-summer Officers & Leaders conference in Rogers.

As a ranking member of the Senates Committee of Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, Sen. Boozman’s leadership in agriculture and support of Farm Bureau policies has been recognized with the highest honor for a sitting member of Congress by the American Farm Bureau.

“I’m really excited about this award,” he said. “My goal is to live up to it in the sense it is a very special award. Arkansas is blessed. Agriculture is 25% of our economy. If you get outside of any town of any size though it’s probably 85 to 90% of the economy.”

According to a news release, Boozman is just the third Arkansan to earn the Golden Plow, following Sen. David Pryor (1989) and Sen. Blanche Lincoln (2008). American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall and ArFB President Rich Hillman presented the award.