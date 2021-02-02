Arkansan photographed in Pelosi’s office during insurrection has D.C. court case continued

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A court hearing has been continued for the Northwest Arkansas man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6 insurrection.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 60, from Gravette, was scheduled for a hearing before a federal judge in Washington on Tuesday, February 2, he was represented by his attorney Anthony Siano.

The case has been continued, with a date yet to be scheduled..

During the proceeding, Siano requested time to meet with Barnett in the interim.

In mid-January, an Arkansas federal judge ordered that Barnett be placed on house arrest while awaiting trial on a felony charge of entering the Capitol with a dangerous weapon (stun gun) and misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry to a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and theft.

His house arrest was short-lived. On the same day, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell nixed the Arkansas ruling and ordered Barnett to immediately be sent to D.C. and remain in custody.

If convicted on the current charges, Barnett faces up to 11-and-a-half years in prison.

BARNETT COURT TIMELINE

Jan. 8: Surrendered at the Benton County Sheriff's Office to FBI agents.

Jan. 8: Taken to Washington County Detention Center for processing of paperwork.

Jan. 12: Initial federal court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Barnett remained in custody until a detention hearing.

Jan. 15: Preliminary hearing via video conference. Judge Wiedemann agreed to Barnett's release, but with restrictions.

Jan. 15: Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell (of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia) reversed Judge Wiedemann's decision. She ordered Barnett to be brought to D.C. immediately for proceedings.

Feb. 2: The case scheduled to be heard before a Magistrate Judge. The case was continued, no additional dates were set.

The Benton County resident is the founder of 2A NWA!!! STAND, a 2nd Amendment rights group, based in Arkansas, according to online reports.