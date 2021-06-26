Arkansas Air and Military Museum holds pancake breakfast to raise funds for women veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local museum served up a stack of flapjacks to benefit local veteran women.

The Arkansas Air and Military Museum hosted the event.

The pancakes went to the bikers in the all-female Lace, Grace and Gears Motorcycle Club.

The club is raising money to build the first home in the Shamwari Village for homeless veteran women.

It was a joy for both the bikers and the museum to support this cause.

“For the cause they are doing, I’m just so happy that we could help them with this. It warms my heart that someone is doing this for the female veterans,” said Laci Shuffield.

“I think as women that’s a way we can give back, empower these women to become who they believe they can be,” said Layne Neuenfeld.

The biker club cruised from the museum to Pig Trail Harley in Rogers.