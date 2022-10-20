BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Arts Academy announced it will be celebrating its partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of Art with an upcoming event next month.

According to a release, students from AAA will activate museum galleries with connections made between academic disciplines and works from the permanent collections and special exhibits.

AAA says the event allows students to demonstrate their research and critical thinking skills tied to specific works of art.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and is free and open to the public.