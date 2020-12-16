Arkansas Cinema Society expanding to Northwest Arkansas

In this Aug. 23, 2018, photo director Richard Linklater tells filmmaker Jeff Nichols about a poster he had made for one of his earlier films, “The Newton Boys” at a film festival in downtown Little Rock, Ark. The festival, Filmland, was hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society which was founded by Arkansas natives Jeff Nichols and filmmaker Kathryn Tucker. (AP Photo/Hannah Grabenstein)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) will expand its operations into Northwest Arkansas full-time in 2021, according to a release from ACS on Wednesday.

Founded in Central Arkansas in 2017, the organization will open an office and launch a “variety of efforts to support filmmakers and the creative community” in NWA.

ACS had planned programming — both screenings and film camps — in Northwest Arkansas in 2020, but the pandemic forced it to cancel.

“Our mission from the beginning has been to build a statewide network that feeds all things film in Arkansas,” says Kathryn Tucker, executive director of ACS. “It takes times to lay the right foundation to be able to sustainably expand our programming, and it is a dream come true to see this goal realized in NWA.”

Fayetteville resident Kody Ford, a graduate of University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas and founder of The Idle Class Magazine, has been hired as the organization’s new Director of Statewide Outreach and Educational Programming/NWA Program Director.

“I’ve watched ACS grow the last few years, and like many Arkansans, I’ve been impressed and giddy with the programming,” said Ford. “ACS has brought very accomplished actors and filmmakers to our state through screenings, workshops, and Filmland. Its educational programming for the next generation of Arkansas filmmakers is very needed, and I’m thrilled to help that grow. We’re already planning some very intriguing programs in 2021, and I’m so excited to play a part.”