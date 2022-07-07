ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Rep. Steve Womack’s (R-AR Dist. 3) son was arrested in Rogers on July 6 for possession of meth.

According to an affidavit, police were asked to assist with a probation home visit on E. Woodridge Lane in Rogers. When police arrived, they found James Womack, 34, in a downstairs bedroom of the home.

The affidavit report says Womack tried to sit on a zipper-style glasses case when police met with him. The case contained an orange cylinder shape container and suspected methamphetamine inside the container.

Inside the glasses case, police found multiple syringes, a small glass vile with suspected meth inside of it, a metal spoon, and another empty baggie with suspected meth residue, according to the affidavit.

Police removed the suspected meth from the orange container and tested it with a NARTEC field test kit. The test kit showed a positive result for meth, according to the affidavit.

Womack was arrested and told police he was not selling meth but using it. The affidavit says Womack had nine grams of meth in his possession.

Womack was transported to the Benton County Jail without incident.

Womack was charged with felony possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $20,000 bond was placed on Womack, according to the affidavit. His bail is set at $15,000.

Womack appeared in court on June 20.

Womack was previously sentenced in April 2019 to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to five felony charges for drugs and guns.

The sentencing involved one case from June 2018 which involved two counts of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and one from September 2018 which involved three counts of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearm possession, according to court documents.

In May 2020, Womack was placed on the Arkansas Department of Correction’s (ADC) list of inmates being considered for early release in connection to COVID-19. Inmates considered for early release must not have committed crimes that were sexual and/or violent, according to ADC.