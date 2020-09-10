Arkansas Crisis Center hosting “No Gala” Gala

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Crisis Center is inviting people to participate in the “No Gala” Gala. 

The Arkansas Crisis Center says calls to its suicide prevention hotline have increased 151%. KNWA & FOX24 are partnering with the ACC to help fund the hotline.

The tax-deductible donations may be made online at arcrisis.org through PayPal or by mail to:

Arkansas Crisis Center,
614 E Emma Ave, Ste 213
Springdale, AR  72764

If you or a loved one needs help, call the Arkansas Crisis Center Lifeline at 888-274-7472.

