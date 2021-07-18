Arkansas DACA recipients concerned after Texas federal judge rules program illegal

(FILE) Photo of a sign held at a protest in favor of the Deferred Amnesty for Childhood Arrivals program.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The latest court ruling that declared DACA illegal is having repercussions in the Natural State.

A federal judge in Texas ruled on Friday that the Obama administration failed to follow federal administrative rules in launching the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program back in 2012.

Diego Quinones is a DACA recipient who lives in Northwest Arkansas. He came from Mexico to the U.S. with his family when he was just 7 years old and said that DACA was lifesaving for him.

“It gives you peace of mind. You know, folks like me that arrived in this country at a very early age, the united states is all I know. Like, I know springdale, I know Bentonville, I know Little Rock. I’ve been to the state capitol, Jonesboro, all over the state,” Quinones said.

According to the American Immigration Council, more than 44,000 active DACA recipients live in Arkansas as of March 2020. More than 54,000 Arkansans have been granted DACA protection since 2012.