Arkansas drug take back day this weekend

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas prescription drug take back day is this weekend.

According to the Arkansas Drug Take Back organization, drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in America, with opioid-related deaths in Arkansas increasing every year.

Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane says since 2010, more than 206-tons of prescription drugs have been collected, cataloged and safely destroyed.

Kirk says this program is much so more than just collecting drugs it teaches a household to monitor, secure and dispose of their drugs safely.

“With covid, we understand that a lot of people are home. A lot of familes are home and even though they’re more health-minded than ever at that, they’re still exposed to dangers within the home from poisons that could be household chemicals to the drugs that we keep in our medicine cabinets or sometimes on the counters,” Lane says.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., more than 250 take back sites will be set up across the state Saturday, with several right here in Northwest Arkansas.

For a list of collection sites, you can head to our website and search for sites close to you.

