Arkansas Drug Takeback Day aims to get unused prescriptions off the streets

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 22nd Prescription Drug Take Back Day took place across the Natural State Saturday.

The Fayetteville Police Department held its event at the Harps on North Colorado Street.

Events like these allow people to bring unused and expired medicine to be safely and properly disposed.

Brittany Kelley with the Matt Adams Foundation says it’s a way to help protect loved ones.

“Disposing of unused medications keeps it off the streets, keeps it out of the hands of kids, just keeps everyone safe and the environment safe,” Kelley said. “It’s just the right thing to do.”

There are multiple prescription collection sites across the state. A full list can be found at ARTakeBack.org