Arkansas man accused of unlawfully entering Pelosi’s office back in court March 4

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, 60, indicted by a federal grand jury on eight charges, has another court hearing set for the morning of March 4, 2021.
A brief hearing was held by videoconference before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper, Friday afternoon, February 5. A “status conference” will be held next month.
The prosecutor stated, “The government has additional informal discovery. This involves, the discovery, but overarching discoveries in all the prosecution for the events of January 6. We are still organizing this.”
Barnett’s attorney Anthony Siano, who was present for the Zoom hearing, had no objection to the March 4 date.
The status conference proceeding will allow for the attorneys on both sides to update their case.
The felony indictment from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia crimes listed:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Aiding and abetting
- Entering and remaining in a certain room in the Capitol building
- Disorderly/Disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building
- 18 U.S.C. 1752(a): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2): Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- 18 U.S.C. 641: Theft of Public Money, Property, or Records
BACKGROUND
Barnett was photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and other locations during a Capitol riot on January 6.
Barnett turned himself in to authorities in Arkansas in early January.