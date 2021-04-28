Arkansas man charged in Capitol riot released pending trial

(FILES) Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, holds a piece of mail as he sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after protestors breached the US Capitol in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been released from D.C. custody and will be returning home pending trial.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper granted a motion Tuesday allowing Richard Barnett’s release from federal custody in Washington, D.C.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the judge’s order will include “specific conditions of release,” including location monitoring by GPS and surrender of his passport, among others.

Barnett faces three federal charges. If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison.

