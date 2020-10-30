Arkansas man killed in 2-vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska

Northwest Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas man has died in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the crash happened just before noon Tuesday on U.S. Highway 75 south of Blair.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was caused when a pickup truck driven by a 37-year-old Bellevue man crossed the highway’s center line and hit a sport utility vehicle head-on.

The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Shawn Kimbrough, of Springdale, Arkansas, was killed.

Investigators say passersby pulled the other driver from his burning pickup, and he was treated at an Omaha hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers