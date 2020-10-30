Arkansas man killed in 2-vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas man has died in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the crash happened just before noon Tuesday on U.S. Highway 75 south of Blair.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was caused when a pickup truck driven by a 37-year-old Bellevue man crossed the highway’s center line and hit a sport utility vehicle head-on.

The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Shawn Kimbrough, of Springdale, Arkansas, was killed.

Investigators say passersby pulled the other driver from his burning pickup, and he was treated at an Omaha hospital. The crash remains under investigation.