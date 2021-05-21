Arkansas, Oklahoma senators introduce bill to designate U.S. Route 412 as future interstate

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), John Boozman (R-Ark.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), introduced a bill on Friday to designate U.S. Route 412, from I-35 in Noble County, Oklahoma, to I-49 in Springdale, Arkansas, as a future interstate.

“Connecting Northwest Arkansas and North Central Oklahoma will encourage economic development along this corridor and expand opportunities for employment in the region,” said Boozman. “I’m proud to join Senator Inhofe and Senator Cotton in designating U.S. Route 412 as a future interstate.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz and Arkansas Department of Transportation expressed their support for the move in the following letter:

“While most major metropolitan areas across the nation have two or more interstate Highways connecting their region, the Tulsa area and the Northwest Arkansas metropolitan area are both served by just one interstate highway, I-44 and I-49, respectively,” read the release from Inhofe’s office on Friday.

The senators state that with the Tulsa area growing to more than one million in population after the 2020 census, and the Northwest Arkansas area rapidly growing to over 500,000 in population, it is “clear that a future interstate designation for U.S. Route 412 is needed to keep pace with the region’s economic growth.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) Director Rich Brierre also expressed their support for the measure.

Click the image to view the Senate Bill