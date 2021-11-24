Arkansas Public Theater to hold open auditions for ‘Something Rotten’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Public Theater announced in a press release Wednesday, Nov. 24, that open auditions will be held for the new hit musical comedy “Something Rotten” at the Victory Theater in Downtown Rogers.

Doors will open for auditions at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 and will begin at 7 p.m. Callbacks, if needed, will be on the following day at 7 p.m.

According to the release, those who audition will be using a combination of lines, dancing and singing from the script. The audition packet is available for download here.

Performances will be Feb. 11-13, 17-20 and 24-27 at the Victory Theater.

Based on the book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, “Something Rotten” follows two brothers in the 1590s desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard,” the press release reads.

