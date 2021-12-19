Arkansas’ Tre Williams arrested for DWI

Arkansas football player, Tre Williams, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sunday for a DWI, according to Fayetteville District Court documents.

The incident took place at 1:11 a.m. on Sunday when Williams was found asleep at the wheel in the McDonald’s drive through on West Martin Luther King Boulevard with the vehicle running and in park.

After a field sobriety test, it was determined Williams was too intoxicated to operate a vehicle. Williams was then transported to Washington County Detention Center where he registered a BAC of .09. He was later released on bond, which was set at $765.00. Williams is scheduled for a hearing Monday morning.

A redshirt senior defensive lineman who transferred from Missouri to Arkansas this past season, Williams has appeared in 12 games for the Razorbacks, recording 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Arkansas is set to face Penn State in the Outback on Saturday Jan. 1 in Tampa Bay, Florida.