ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Truckers and technicians from around the state put their skills to the test on Friday in Rogers.

It was for the annual Arkansas Trucking Championship which started more than 60 years ago.

More than 200 drivers and technicians competed in written exams, troubleshooting, and hands-on tests.

Arkansas Trucking Association president Shannon Newton said it was a fun way to give the workers their well-deserved recognition.

“I think the drivers and technicians are often overlooked and it’s just one of those professions that we assume that the trucks are going to roll and run effectively and all of it’s going to be maintained properly. So just to take a minute to pause and recognize that what they do does require a significant amount of skill and celebrate them and their attention and devotion to safety is important,” said Newton.

Winners received a cash prize and will go on to compete in the national competition in August and September.