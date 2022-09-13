BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Urology Foundation announced it will be hosting a series of free prostate cancer screening events throughout September in recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The screenings will be held at five state Urology locations, including one in Bentonville. The events will help launch the health system’s 18th annual Kickoff to Men’s Health.

“These events can make a real difference. Over the past 17 years of Kickoff to Men’s Health events, Arkansas Urology has provided free screenings close to 8,000, and about 1,500 to 2,000 of those were diagnosed with an enlarged prostate,” said Chris Shenep, director of the Arkansas Urology Foundation. “Arkansas Urology Foundation is dedicated to serving the community, and these annual free screen events are a testament to that.”

Bentonville’s Arkansas Urology clinic is located at 400 SE Macy Rd Ste. #18. Screenings will be held on Sept. 20.

According to the announcement, each screening will include a blood test for Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) and a digital prostate exam. Participants are also eligible to win door prizes at each event, including a 65-inch television.

AR Urgology says the events are particularly focused on reaching the uninsured or underinsured, those who might not seek a screening due to anxiety about the exam, and those at higher risk for prostate cancer due to their race or other factors. That includes those with a family history of prostate cancer, African American and Hispanic men over 40, and white men over 50, especially if they haven’t been screened in the last year.

For more information or to register for a screening, call 501-410-1187 or visit https://arkansasurology.com/kickoff-to-mens-health/.