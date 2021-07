FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Thursday that due to forecasted inclement weather conditions, the Gulley Park Concert scheduled for tonight, Thursday, July 1, has been rescheduled for Friday, July 2.

The four-piece string band Arkansauce will take the stage Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gulley Park gazebo.

For more information, and the full schedule for this year’s Gulley Park Summer Concert Series, visit the event’s webpage www.fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.