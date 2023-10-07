FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An arrest was made following a death on Leverett Avenue on Saturday, September 30, according to a Facebook post from Fayetteville Police.

David Osorio, 32, was arrested following an investigation by Fayetteville detectives.

Osorio has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to FPD.

On September 30, FPD responded to a “suspicious death” on Leverett Avenue where 49-year-old Willie McAway was found dead with “suspicious injuries”. On October 2, police said it was being investigated as a homicide.

