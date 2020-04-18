Arrests made in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An arrest has been made following a Friday afternoon shooting at a Springdale gas station.

On Friday, April 17th Springdale police responded to a shots fired call at the Valero Gas Station on Elm Springs Road. Upon arrival, officers found Kevin Eduardo Aleman injured with a gunshot wound to the head. Aleman was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale where he later died.

During the course of investigation, it was determined that Aleman, along with Carlos Casillas and a 16-year old male, went to the gas station with the intent to rob an individual during a drug transaction. Officers say Aleman, Casillas, and the 16-year old male brought a shotgun and a pistol to use during the robbery.

A fight broke out during the attempted robbery and the individual being robbed fired multiple shots with the gun in his possession, with at least one bullet striking Aleman in the head. That individual then fled the scene but called 911 shortly after and was interviewed at the Springdale Police Department.

Carlos Casillas and the 16-year old male have both been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and manslaughter, both felonies in the state of Arkansas. Casillas is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.