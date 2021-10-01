Art exhibit featuring local artists opens at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center opened its first regional art exhibition Thursday featuring works by 64 artists representing 16 cities across the region.

The art featured in Our Art, Our Region, Our Time, is on display in Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery through November 5.

The exhibition kicks off the nonprofit performing arts center’s 30th anniversary season by showcasing 73 pieces representing not only cities across the region but also diverse communities that make up the Northwest Arkansas population.

“This is an exciting and diverse show in both the artists and the art forms featured,” said Kathy Thompson, local artist and exhibition curator. “All of the pieces were completed in 2020 and 2021, which was a challenging yet amazing time to work as an artist. The exhibition allows you to see and appreciate how these artists used that time to focus their energies and create beautiful art.”

The free exhibition will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekdays October 1 through November 5. Patrons will be required to wear a mask to view the exhibition.

The Joy Pratt Markham Gallery also opens one hour prior to performances and during intermission. When visiting during a performance, patrons will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of full vaccination and wear a mask.

If you wish to view the exhibition virtually, visit the Walton Art Center’s Website.