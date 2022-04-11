NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Artists 360 program of Mid-America Arts Alliance is returning for its fifth year of grantmaking and professional development and it announced Monday the application period for four categories of artist grants and free combined professional development workshops and information sessions for area artists.

According to a press release, six $1,500 student grants, fourteen $7,500 project grants, five $15,000

Community Activator grants and one $25,000 Creative Impact Award are being offered to artists in 2022, including learning opportunities to develop entrepreneurial skills, build sustainable careers and create a network of leading regional artists in Northwest Arkansas.

The release notes Artists 360 was launched in 2018 as a program providing grants and professional

development opportunities to artists in five NWA counties (Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Sebastian, and Washington). During the first four years of the program, grants totaling $556,000 were provided to 86 artists living and working in the region.

Applications for Artists 360 open on May 1 and run through June 30, 2022. For more information about the program, grant categories, and application criteria, click here.