Artists from around the country join ARkanvas project

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You could soon be seeing new art murals pop up in your part of town.

A partnership between two organizations passionate about bringing a pop of color to our lives is now bringing in artists from around the world to create murals in it’s newest project called ARkanvas.

Today we met one of those artists who’s getting ready to bring something new to Bentonville.

Stephen Powers is a new face in Northwest Arkansas but his artwork may be familiar to some.

“Call me Espo and I paint walls,” Powers says.

He’s in Bentonville getting ready to paint a new mural behind 21C, a hotel right off Bentonville square.

“I’m painting something that’s a tribute to the light, the time of year and mountain biking,” Powers says. “So I’m going to paint a really dramatic shot to go down this wall and it’s going to be coming from a mountain biker.”

Get this; he’s already dressed for the job.

“This is not only a hat it’s a hard hat.”

Powers is one of nine artists painting murals in twelve different cities around the state. The project is called ARkanvas, organized by OZ Art and justkids.

Powers piece is just part of a bigger picture to show communities are united by art.

“This particular piece of art is right here in the mountain bike capital of the world Bentonville Arkansas and that was really part of his inspiration and our cycling culture here in a piece of art,” Runway communications director Krista Kupp says.

Now, the self-taught artist is bringing his Philly roots and planting them in Bentonville.

The murals will be painted over the next 6 to 7 weeks. You can spot the pieces of art all over Arkansas.

In our area, be on the lookout in Springdale, Rogers and Fort Smith.

You can follow these artists by visiting their Facebook page, @ozartnwa and their YouTube page.