SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arts One Presents announced on Tuesday it is seeking four Northwest Arkansas-based fiber/textile artists and craftspeople for their upcoming art installation.

For the “Springdale Barn Quilt Project,” selected artists will reportedly design a barn quilt reflective of the practices and traditions of their respective Latine, Marshallese, or Ozarkan cultures, according to Arts One Presents.

A release says the goal of the project is to explore traditional textile artistry and its variations in different cultures and highlight those communities in downtown Springdale.

Those interested should complete the online application form, which includes the submission of images of one’s work and a description of his/her practice and process.

According to the release, selected artists will both design and paint a barn quilt, as well as exhibit an example of their traditional craftwork in a partnering exhibition curated by Samantha Sigmon, which will take place in 2023 at The Medium by CACHE and The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Arts One says ideal applicants are craftspeople and artisans who identify as part of the Latine, Marshallese and Ozarkan communities and who live in or near Springdale. One artist from each of the represented communities will be selected to design and paint the 8-foot by 8-foot barn quilt.

A fourth artist-at-large will then be selected to design and paint a barn quilt to represent a

vibrant, intercultural Springdale.

Arts One says the call is open to artists, crafters, hobbyists, and students, as long as their practice engages in or with a traditional folk craft.

The organization will then select four locations that have been identified as previously existing and culturally significant places for the respective communities they are representing. These locations will be announced in February along with selected artists.

The deadline to submit is set for Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m., with the final project completion in early May.