FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arts One Presents has canceled its upcoming “American Idiot” production days before shows were set to begin.

Arts One Presents released the following statement:

Arts One Presents has made the incredibly tough decision to cancel our upcoming performance of Green Day’s “American Idiot.” We strive to promote a community committed to artistic integrity and inclusion, representing diverse voices of our region. Ultimately, the safety, health, and wellness of our community – cast, crew, and attendees – must always come first.

The theatre production company says it will be issuing full refunds and apologizes for any inconvenience the cancellation may cause.

Performances were scheduled from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 at The Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville.