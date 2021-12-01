Arts One Presents to offer audition workshop for ‘Romeo + Juliet’

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arts One Presents announced in a press release that they will be offering audition workshop on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 12-2 p.m. at 214 S Main Street in Springdale, Ark.

The workshop is designed to help actors prepare for a real audition for its production of “Romeo + Juliet.”

“If you are interested but nervous about auditioning, overwhelmed by Shakespeare, or not sure how to audition, please come to this workshop, where we will walk through the text and help you prepare for your audition,” said Taylor Dolan, Program Manager for Performing Arts at Arts One Presents.

Dolan is directing the play and will guide participants through the audition process, such as reading through the script or working through scenes.

The release says auditions will be held on Monday, Dec. 6 from 6-8 p.m.

The production, a retelling of the classic Shakespearean play, will open in February 2022.