Artspace Projects announcing new workforce housing development in Bentonville

Photo courtesy of KDA Architects

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Artspace Projects, a nonprofit real estate developer and property manager in Minnesota, announced today a new 50-unit mixed-use housing development for artists near the Momentary in Bentonville.

The SOMO Artspace Lofts will provide affordable housing for artists, creatives and their families, and provide vital infrastructure to help sustain a rapidly growing creative workforce in an emerging arts destination in the Heartland.

The $16 million workforce housing development will help address critical housing needs in the region.

A grant from the Walton Family Foundation supported the building’s design.

