Arvest Bank closing 31 branches, including locations in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank will close 31 of its 270-plus branch locations effective at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, the bank announced today.

According to a release from Arvest on Wednesday, the move comes in response to “significant changes in customer banking preferences.”

The closures will affect two locations in Fayetteville, two branches in Fort Smith, one in Rogers, and seven other Arvest locations around the state. You can view all of the affected branches in the PDF below:

According to Arvest, there has been a significant shift in the “balance between branch transactions and digital banking,” and more than one-third of the facilities set to close are “limited-service branches.”

“The vast majority of impacted branches are in markets with other nearby branches available to serve customers,” the company said in its release.

Arvest anticipates there will be a limited number of associates affected by these changes. Well-trained and committed associates are the pillar of Arvest’s success and it is the bank’s desire to retain as many associates as possible by helping them secure other roles at Arvest locations. Arvest Bank

Arvest’s “branch transformation strategy” includes plans for construction of eight new facilities and 15 remodeling projects over the next 12-18 months, while the bank also plans to deploy 38 additional ATM with ‘Live Teller’ machines throughout its network, which allow customers to communicate with Arvest tellers via a video screen and complete more types of transactions than a traditional ATM.

You can view all of the affected branches in the PDF below:

ARKANSAS

1113 N. Garland, Fayetteville

3919 N. Mall, Fayetteville

11808 Highway 71 S., Fort Smith

2425 S. Zero St., Fort Smith

700 U.S. Highway 62-65 N., Harrison

5205 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro

167 W. State Highway 14, Lead Hill

1800 N. Grant St., Little Rock

1360 N. Center, Lonoke

3502 JFK Blvd., North Little Rock

2110 W. Walnut, Rogers

819 S. Arkansas, Russellville



MISSOURI

2623 W. 7th St., Joplin

3200 Lusk Drive, Neosho

202 W. Main, Noel

24832 State Highway 39, Shell Knob



OKLAHOMA

19801 Robson Road, Catoosa

14900 S.E. 29th St., Choctaw

11207 S. State Highway 51, Coweta

333 N. 3rd St., Muskogee

1000 W. Shawnee St., Muskogee

1801 Belle Isle Blvd., Oklahoma City

5621 N. Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City

7800 N.W. Expressway, Oklahoma City

6100 W. Reno, Oklahoma City

220 S. State Highway 97, Sand Springs

430 W. Wekiwa Road, Suite G, Sand Springs

5215 W. 6th Ave., Stillwater

2019 E. 81st St., Tulsa

3233 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa

924 W. Missouri St., Walters