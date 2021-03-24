Arvest Bank closing 31 branches, including locations in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank will close 31 of its 270-plus branch locations effective at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, the bank announced today.
According to a release from Arvest on Wednesday, the move comes in response to “significant changes in customer banking preferences.”
The closures will affect two locations in Fayetteville, two branches in Fort Smith, one in Rogers, and seven other Arvest locations around the state. You can view all of the affected branches in the PDF below:
According to Arvest, there has been a significant shift in the “balance between branch transactions and digital banking,” and more than one-third of the facilities set to close are “limited-service branches.”
“The vast majority of impacted branches are in markets with other nearby branches available to serve customers,” the company said in its release.
Arvest anticipates there will be a limited number of associates affected by these changes. Well-trained and committed associates are the pillar of Arvest’s success and it is the bank’s desire to retain as many associates as possible by helping them secure other roles at Arvest locations.Arvest Bank
Arvest’s “branch transformation strategy” includes plans for construction of eight new facilities and 15 remodeling projects over the next 12-18 months, while the bank also plans to deploy 38 additional ATM with ‘Live Teller’ machines throughout its network, which allow customers to communicate with Arvest tellers via a video screen and complete more types of transactions than a traditional ATM.
ARKANSAS
1113 N. Garland, Fayetteville
3919 N. Mall, Fayetteville
11808 Highway 71 S., Fort Smith
2425 S. Zero St., Fort Smith
700 U.S. Highway 62-65 N., Harrison
5205 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro
167 W. State Highway 14, Lead Hill
1800 N. Grant St., Little Rock
1360 N. Center, Lonoke
3502 JFK Blvd., North Little Rock
2110 W. Walnut, Rogers
819 S. Arkansas, Russellville
MISSOURI
2623 W. 7th St., Joplin
3200 Lusk Drive, Neosho
202 W. Main, Noel
24832 State Highway 39, Shell Knob
OKLAHOMA
19801 Robson Road, Catoosa
14900 S.E. 29th St., Choctaw
11207 S. State Highway 51, Coweta
333 N. 3rd St., Muskogee
1000 W. Shawnee St., Muskogee
1801 Belle Isle Blvd., Oklahoma City
5621 N. Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City
7800 N.W. Expressway, Oklahoma City
6100 W. Reno, Oklahoma City
220 S. State Highway 97, Sand Springs
430 W. Wekiwa Road, Suite G, Sand Springs
5215 W. 6th Ave., Stillwater
2019 E. 81st St., Tulsa
3233 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa
924 W. Missouri St., Walters