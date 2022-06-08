MARION COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police announced in a press release Wednesday the investigation of a reported homicide involving an 80-year-old man in Marion County.

Police say Daniel Stine was reportedly shot in his home, located at 2723 Arkansas Highway 235 near Yellville, on Monday, June 6. According to the release, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an intruder in the home around 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found Stine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death and time of death.

State police special agents entered the home Tuesday to begin their crime scene investigation. A family member was reportedly inside the house at the time of the shooting and has been questioned.

The investigation is ongoing.