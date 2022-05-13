MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Mountain Home, according to a Friday morning Facebook post.

According to the release, Sara Gilpin, 14, was last seen at around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of College Street in Mountain Home, Ark.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and Converse shoes. She is described as white with long brown hair.

Police say it is possible she is with Issac Melder, 40, in a maroon diesel pickup truck with a possible black hood. The license plate number is 331YEW.

If you see either of these individuals, contact the Mountain Home Police Department at 870-425-6336.