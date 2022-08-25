ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The asphalt has been cleared and traffic flow has resumed.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Traffic on Interstate 49 northbound is currently delayed after a dump truck accidentally lost a load of asphalt on Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to ARDOT, the incident occurred at mile marker 79.4 near the Pleasant Grove exit with all lanes of traffic currently being affected. Crews are working the scene and a construction vehicle is on site.

